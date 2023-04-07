Quent Capital LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

