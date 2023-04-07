Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.84. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 19,545 shares changing hands.

Questor Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.89.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

