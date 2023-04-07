QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 318.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 381,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About QuidelOrtho

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.