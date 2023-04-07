RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.06. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 14,300 shares changing hands.

RenovaCare Trading Down 38.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

