RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $137.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

