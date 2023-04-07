Risa Cretella Sells 13,641 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Risa Cretella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

