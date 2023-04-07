Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 24,049 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

