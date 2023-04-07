RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

