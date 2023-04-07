Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.09

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $24.04. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 14,176 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SAXPY. HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.