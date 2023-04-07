Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.09

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $24.04. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 14,176 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAXPY. HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

