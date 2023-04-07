Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $307.39

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.39 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 292.49 ($3.63). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.74), with a volume of 71,243 shares changing hands.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £209.07 million, a PE ratio of -3,344.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

In other news, insider June Aitken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($39,617.49). 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.