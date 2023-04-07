Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,700 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 40.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Universal Display by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 228,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.14 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $163.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.