Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

