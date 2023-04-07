Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

