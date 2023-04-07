Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

