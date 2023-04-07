Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

