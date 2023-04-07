Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

