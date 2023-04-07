Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

