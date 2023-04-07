Sigma Planning Corp Buys 122 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

