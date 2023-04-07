Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,531 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $187.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

