Sigma Planning Corp Buys 884 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

