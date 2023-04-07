Sigma Planning Corp Buys 884 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

