Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SFL by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 511,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SFL by 3,760.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

