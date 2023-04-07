Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.