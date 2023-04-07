Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

