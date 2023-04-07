Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.65 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.