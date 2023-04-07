Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $312.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $349.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

