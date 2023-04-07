Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

