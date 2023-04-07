Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

