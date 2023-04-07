Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

