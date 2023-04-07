Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $31,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

