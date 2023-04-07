Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.