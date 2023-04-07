Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

