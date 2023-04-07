Sigma Planning Corp Has $897,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

