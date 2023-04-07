Sigma Planning Corp Has $913,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

