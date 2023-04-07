Sigma Planning Corp Has $944,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $541.90. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

