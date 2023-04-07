Sigma Planning Corp Has $950,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

