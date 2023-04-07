Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

