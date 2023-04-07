Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

