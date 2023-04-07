Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $14.47 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

