Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 760 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

