Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,836,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

