Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,537,000.

CGUS opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $673.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

