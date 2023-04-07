Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

