Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

