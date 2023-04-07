Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.