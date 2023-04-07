Sigma Planning Corp Sells 109 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $493.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.75 and its 200 day moving average is $450.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

