Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,503 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

