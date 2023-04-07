Sigma Planning Corp Sells 18,605 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the period.

PZA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

