Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,272 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $826,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.