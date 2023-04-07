Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,464 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BAB opened at $27.24 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

